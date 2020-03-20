Breaking

All pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms ordered to close from TONIGHT to halt coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all pubs, restaurants and other areas of the hospitality industry are to close in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: LEON NEAL/PA

The government has announced all pubs, restaurants, clubs, and other parts of the hospitality industry are to close indefinitely in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered them to close across all four nations of the United Kingdom after ceasing trading tonight – and said updates will be provided each month as to when they will be able to open again.

Theatres, leisure centres and gyms are also included in the ban.

Businesses are however allowed to continue operating as takeaways, after licensing laws were relaxed on Wednesday to help pubs, restaurants and cafes affected by the virus.

Mr Johnson said the speed of the country’s recovery “depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now”.

He said: “We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us.

“You may be tempted to go out tonight and I say to you please don’t, you may think that you are invincible - but there is no guarantee that you will get it.

“But you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on.

“We want you as far as possible to stay at home.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also announced a new employment retention scheme to help fund the wages of people whose livelihoods have been affected by coronavirus.

No businesses will pay VAT until the end of June in a bid to help those struggling trading.

Mr Sunak said: “I have a responsibility to make sure that we protect, as far as possible, people’s jobs and incomes.

“Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.

“Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll rather than being laid off.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month - that’s just above the median income.”