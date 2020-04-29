E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eight more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:55 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 29 April 2020

New figures show eight more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex from coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New figures show eight more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex from coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Eight more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Six of the deaths were registered by ESNEFT at the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that five patients three in their 80s, one in their 70s and one in their 60s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“One patient in their 40s with underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A further two deaths came at West Suffolk Hospital.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, two patients with underlying medical conditions, one in their 60s and one in their 90s, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with their families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in Suffolk stands at 986.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21,678 people have died in the UK with 586 of those deaths coming in previous 24 hours.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eight more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in region’s hospitals

New figures show eight more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex from coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

NHS staff ‘turning to foodbanks’ in coronavirus crisis

NHS workers are turning to foodbanks in the coronavirus crisis, volunteers said Pictures: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT

Watch: Jimmy’s Farm star presents new Channel 4 series

Suffolk farmer and TV personality Jimmy Doherty will be sharing the joys of spring in his new television series Photo: Channel 4

Decision made on the future of Tollgate junction

Tollgate Junction in Bury St Edmunds is to receive improvements Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bee hives pushed over after youths seen gathering in underpass during lockdown

Three bee hives were pushed over near an underpass, where youths had been seen gathering during the coronavirus lockdown in Red Lodge. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24