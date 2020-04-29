Eight more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in region’s hospitals

Eight more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Six of the deaths were registered by ESNEFT at the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that five patients three in their 80s, one in their 70s and one in their 60s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“One patient in their 40s with underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A further two deaths came at West Suffolk Hospital.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, two patients with underlying medical conditions, one in their 60s and one in their 90s, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with their families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in Suffolk stands at 986.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21,678 people have died in the UK with 586 of those deaths coming in previous 24 hours.

