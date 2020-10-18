See the latest coronavirus infection rates for your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk districts have been revealed. Stock image. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Babergh continues to have the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Suffolk, government statistics have shown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data covering the seven days leading up to Thursday, October 15 showed that the district recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, with the weekly highest infection rate in the county of 61.9 cases per 100,000 people.

You may also want to watch:

In West Suffolk and East Suffolk, there were 13 and 12 new cases respectively - with an additional eight in each of Mid Suffolk and Ipswich.

The infection rate for each local authority has remained much lower than the rate for England, which is 154.45 for the week leading up to October 15.

In Essex, where the county is under Tier 2 restrictions, Tendring continues to see the largest increase in cases - with 18 new cases recorded on October 15 and a weekly infection rate of 94.1.

Other areas such as Colchester and Braintree also reported new cases into double figures, while Maldon and Uttlesford had less than ten each.