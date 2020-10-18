E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

See the latest coronavirus infection rates for your area

PUBLISHED: 18:13 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 18 October 2020

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk districts have been revealed. Stock image. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk districts have been revealed. Stock image. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Babergh continues to have the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Suffolk, government statistics have shown.

Data covering the seven days leading up to Thursday, October 15 showed that the district recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, with the weekly highest infection rate in the county of 61.9 cases per 100,000 people.

You may also want to watch:

In West Suffolk and East Suffolk, there were 13 and 12 new cases respectively - with an additional eight in each of Mid Suffolk and Ipswich.

The infection rate for each local authority has remained much lower than the rate for England, which is 154.45 for the week leading up to October 15.

In Essex, where the county is under Tier 2 restrictions, Tendring continues to see the largest increase in cases - with 18 new cases recorded on October 15 and a weekly infection rate of 94.1.

Other areas such as Colchester and Braintree also reported new cases into double figures, while Maldon and Uttlesford had less than ten each.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

See the latest coronavirus infection rates for your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk districts have been revealed. Stock image. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two hurt in three vehicle crash on country road

Two people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the A143 at Stanton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By: What are your memories of Christchurch Park fireworks?

What are some of your memories of the firework displays at Christchurch Park? Picture:NIGE BROWN.

Prisoner serving 10-year drug sentence on the loose

Klojan Hodaj failed to report for lunchtime roll-call today at Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘The next three games will really show us where we are’ - Town fans’ Sunday thoughts on Stanley win and tests ahead

Gwion Edwards celebrates after scoring early in the second half in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER