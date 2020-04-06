Deaths of coronavirus patients in UK pass 5,000

More than 5,000 people have died after becoming infected with coronavirus in the UK, as latest figures show 51,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday afternoon revealed the number of people infected with the virus jumped by 3,802 in 24 hours.

The number of deaths of people who have contracted Covid-19 now stands at 5,373, an increase of 439 - with most victims having an underlying health condition of some form.

A total of 13,609 tests were carried out in the same period - the most carried out in a 24-hour time frame in the UK so far - as the government aims to reach its target of 100,000 tests daily by the end of April.

The regional breakdown for Suffolk and Essex is expected to be released later on Monday evening.

