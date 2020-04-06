E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Deaths of coronavirus patients in UK pass 5,000

PUBLISHED: 16:52 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 06 April 2020

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 5,000 people have died after becoming infected with coronavirus in the UK, as latest figures show 51,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday afternoon revealed the number of people infected with the virus jumped by 3,802 in 24 hours.

The number of deaths of people who have contracted Covid-19 now stands at 5,373, an increase of 439 - with most victims having an underlying health condition of some form.

A total of 13,609 tests were carried out in the same period - the most carried out in a 24-hour time frame in the UK so far - as the government aims to reach its target of 100,000 tests daily by the end of April.

The regional breakdown for Suffolk and Essex is expected to be released later on Monday evening.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

