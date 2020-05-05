E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Third of all care home deaths in Suffolk related to Covid-19 in last month

PUBLISHED: 14:46 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 05 May 2020

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

More than a third of all deaths at care homes across Suffolk in the past four weeks were related to coronavirus, new figures show.

The data released by the Care and Quality Commission (CQC) shows that, between April 4 and May 1, there were 91 deaths in care homes in the county related to Covid-19.

That is 37% of the total number of deaths at care facilities.

During the same period, 123 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in care homes in Essex and 49 have been confirmed in Norfolk.

These deaths have been reported by care providers to the CQC as deaths of people in care facilities with “confirmed or suspected Covid-19”.

The new data comes alongside the Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s weekly release, which records the number of coronavirus-related deaths occurring outside hospital.

These figures only show deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, while the CQC’s data relies on providers stating whether the virus was suspected or confirmed.

Up to April 24 the ONS said there were 61 such deaths in Suffolk.

Of these, 51 took place in care homes, nine were in private homes and one happened elsewhere.

The equivalent figure for hospital deaths over this period is 177.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s Chief inspector of Adult Social Care, said: “Every death in today’s figures represents an individual tragedy for those who have lost a loved one - and for those who cared for them.

“We will continue to support care home managers as they do everything they can to keep people safe, but it is clear that more support is needed, from every part of the system, as social care staff go to extraordinary lengths to protect those in their care.”

The figures come as it was announced that the UK death toll due to coronavirus is now the highest in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths confirmed.

The total of 32,313 now far surpasses Italy’s total of 29,029 although they do not record suspected cases of the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Third of all care home deaths in Suffolk related to Covid-19 in last month

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Super tot Louis walks marathon in one week to raise money for NHS

Framlingham toddler Louis, 2, has walked the length of a marathon to raise money for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME

Date set for trial of policeman accused of ex-Town star’s murder

Dalian Atkinson receives the match ball from manager John Duncan after scoring a hat-trick against Middlesborough in April 1988 Picture OWEN HINES
Drive 24