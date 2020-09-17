Mapped: Which Suffolk postcode areas have the most new coronavirus cases?

The people of Felixstowe wearing masks whilst shopping in the highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The latest areas of Suffolk and north Essex to report a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases have been mapped.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England’s interactive tool, which is updated daily, shows the postcode areas where three or more coronavirus cases have been reported within a week.

These areas, made up of around 7,200 people, are shaded in blue on the map and give an indication to experts of locations they may want to keep an eye on.

Suffolk is continuing to record low numbers of cases compared with other areas of England, logging 70 confirmed cases in the week to Sunday, September 13 with an infection rate of nine per 100,000 people.

MORE: Latest coronavirus infection rates revealed – check the numbers in your area

To put the figures into context, England’s worst-hit area of Bolton recorded 587 cases in that time and had an infection rate of 204.1 positive tests per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, the county’s public health director Stuart Keeble said his team had noticed a particular rise in cases in West Suffolk.

This was partly down to the outbreak at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, but cases have also started to emerge in care home staff in the west of the county, he added.

He said his team is constantly being updated on the latest figures, and experts use a variety of data including the Government’s daily figures and this interactive map to determine which areas they should be monitoring.

The following areas have been highlighted on the Government’s postcode-level map for the period September 6-13:

Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds – 3 cases

Eastgate and Southgate, Bury St Edmunds - 3

Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - 3

Haverhill East & South – 3

Haverhill West - 4

Belstead Hills, near Ipswich - 3

Oulton Broad West - 3

Thetford Central and East – 3