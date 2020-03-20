Meet some of the heroes who will help Suffolk during the coronavirus crisis

Ann Osborn and Sally Fogden with the Rural Coffee Caravan Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Suffolk Community Foundation Archant

A vast network of organisations in Suffolk will provide support and advice to people during the coming months – and here are the views of 10 of them on the challenge ahead.

The Rural Coffee Caravan in Suffolk Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Suffolk Community Foundation The Rural Coffee Caravan in Suffolk Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Suffolk Community Foundation

It comes amid renewed calls for people to support the voluntary sector by donating to a fighting fund set up by the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Yesterday, it topped £10,000 just a day after it was launched – but more will be needed during what is set to be a long-term crisis.

The impact of coronavirus is already hitting services hard, with large increases in request for assistance in all key areas – feeding young people, supporting mental health, caring for the increasingly isolated and older members of our society.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at SCF, said: “We are going to need Suffolk people to step up like never before if we are going to keep up with the enormous demand now and in the coming weeks and months.

The Green Light Trust Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Suffolk Community Foundation The Green Light Trust Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Suffolk Community Foundation

“Charities, community groups and volunteers simply cannot do this without your generous support.”

Information & Advice line on 01473 351245 or our Home Help service on 01473 357070.

To support the fund, visit the website

How will local groups and organisations respond in the weeks ahead? • Singing reconnects! We urgently need to keep people lifted and united in song, sharing sessions on-line, sending out CD’s and exploring park sings even!

Tracy Sharp, Music in Our Bones

• People need our support to access vital benefits whilst avoiding face-to-face contact. We are adapting our service to provide telephone advice, but this takes more time and we need more funding to deliver.

Teresa Goldson, Disability Advice North East Suffolk

• It is especially vital at this time to promote positive wellbeing and mental health, working, as we do with the most vulnerable across Suffolk, we are having to find new ways to work and are doing whatever way we can to keep our services available.

Geoff Stevens, Pathways Care Farm

• We now need to deliver ways to take the outdoors online to maintain continuity of our vital services to vulnerable adults and young people when they are more isolated than ever and need support to deliver this change. We badly need more funding to support as we continue to adapt.

Tom Brown, CEO Green Light Trust

• Here at Reach we are working hard to support our clients during this difficult time. Our volunteers have been fantastic and we are extremely grateful to the local community who have continued to donate to the foodbank. We are not able to conduct face to face assessments at the present time, but our staff are stepping up even more to offer phone advice and, of course we must continuing to ensure vulnerable clients still have access to the foodbank. We badly need more funding and supplies to meet increased demand.

Ann Allen, Client Relationship Manager Reach

• Whitton Youth Partnership works with young people in NW Ipswich. These young people will not be at school now and many will therefore be at a loose end, vulnerable and hungry as there may be no free school meals for many. We are following the advice of the National Youth Agency and are looking at ways in which we can still deliver support to our young people online or in carefully managed one to one or two to one scenarios.

We would urge national and local support for our young people as a matter of urgency.

James Manning BEM, Secretary/Trustee, Whitton Youth Partnership

• The voluntary sector is so important right now and must survive this crisis! We are on the ground helping our communities find connection in meaningful ways that include everyone. We are perfectly placed to do this at hyperlocal level. It’s so vital that no one is forgotten or left out.

Ann Osborn, CEO Rural Coffee Caravan/MeetUpMondays

• Vulnerable young people continue to have mental health challenges & these may well increase the longer schools are closed. We aim to extend our mentoring & counselling provision, & support the children still in school.

Shez Hopkins, Project Manager Level Two

• 3rd sector organisations such as ourselves are perfectly placed to respond quickly in this fast-changing landscape, funds like this allow those with local knowledge to better focus on solving problems quickly.

Simon Glenister, Chief Executive, Noise Solution CIC

• In addition to our day to support of diverse communities, we are now seriously looking at how to provide emergency food provision, financial support to achieve this is absolutely vital.

Mrs Shayra Begum,BSC Multicultural Services