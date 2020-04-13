Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police issued over 50 warnings to people ignoring coronavirus lockdown measures in the county on Easter Sunday.

The service received 158 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the government restrictions to stay home on Sunday, April 12.

Officers also issued a total of 58 warnings in the county to those in public or gathered at other addresses.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The message remains the same as it has been over the entire Easter weekend, for people to follow the Government advice on social distancing.

“Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public.

“The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved.”

