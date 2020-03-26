Food bank welcomes £60k pledge from council as demand increases

FIND has welcomed the news of the £60k pledge by Suffolk County Council.

Suffolk County Council has pledged a £60,000 donation to help food banks during the coronavirus pandemic after an overwhelming increase in the number of people needing parcels.

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of Families In Need (FIND), has welcomed the announcement after requesting aid last week.

She said: “The council are doing something sensible with this donation.

“There should be a fair ratio of how the money is divided up, as some food banks are smaller and obviously FIND are one of the largest, but we will have to wait and see how that is decided.”

The Suffolk charity has seen an unprecedented surge in recent weeks as families hit by the government restrictions on work and travel have found themselves in need.

Mrs Reynel said she doesn’t see the situation calming down for a while.

“We have made 50 parcels today and I wouldn’t be surprised if we did 200 next week,” she said.

“As soon as we make up the parcels the shelves are empty again.”

The charity has been heavily screening the referrals during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that the food isn’t just going to someone who can’t find anything in the shops.

Paul West, cabinet member for communities at Suffolk County Council, said:

“It is now more important than ever to look after those most in need in our neighbourhoods.

“This donation is one small part of the extremely valuable work that is being done in our communities with our partners across Suffolk.”