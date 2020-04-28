E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

PUBLISHED: 19:03 28 April 2020

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Archant

A man in Halesworth has been asked to stop playing music to his neighbours during lockdown by council staff after complaints from fellow residents.

The man, who does not wish to be named, took requests from his neighbours on social media to play music every Sunday for an hour and a half.

The events proved a hit on social media, with members of the community of all ages offering song suggestions.

But the keen music fan has been asked to stop by an East Suffolk Council housing officer, due to the effects of loud noise on neighbours not wishing to listen in.

The man said: “They were not concerts, it was me playing music through my speakers to try and lift community spirit. Music is a great therapy.

“Halesworth is such a giving community and this was a nice way to give something back.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus on Suffolk

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, so it is disappointing that someone has reported me.”

However, an East Suffolk spokesman said: “We received complaints that a council tenant was playing music very loudly.

“A housing officer spoke with him and explained that while he may have good intentions, he must consider other people who may not find this experience enjoyable.

“Communities are currently confined to their homes and loud noise or music can affect people, particularly - for example - if they are key workers on shifts who may be trying to sleep.

“The effect on mental health at this already stressful time should not be underestimated.

“We do know that this is a very difficult time for people, however it is really important that we give as much thought as possible to the people we live with and close to.”

MORE: Ipswich music venue issues plea for support as coronavirus threatens future

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ministers promise action on spitting after Ipswich MP raises police worries

Tom Hunt asked his question from his Westminster office. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

Nine more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Appeal to find mini motorcycle stolen from outside home

Police are searching for this mini motorbike Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two drivers taken to hospital following collision between van and HGV on A1120

The collision took place on the A1120 near Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE
Drive 24