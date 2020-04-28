Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE Archant

A man in Halesworth has been asked to stop playing music to his neighbours during lockdown by council staff after complaints from fellow residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, who does not wish to be named, took requests from his neighbours on social media to play music every Sunday for an hour and a half.

The events proved a hit on social media, with members of the community of all ages offering song suggestions.

But the keen music fan has been asked to stop by an East Suffolk Council housing officer, due to the effects of loud noise on neighbours not wishing to listen in.

The man said: “They were not concerts, it was me playing music through my speakers to try and lift community spirit. Music is a great therapy.

“Halesworth is such a giving community and this was a nice way to give something back.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus on Suffolk

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, so it is disappointing that someone has reported me.”

However, an East Suffolk spokesman said: “We received complaints that a council tenant was playing music very loudly.

“A housing officer spoke with him and explained that while he may have good intentions, he must consider other people who may not find this experience enjoyable.

“Communities are currently confined to their homes and loud noise or music can affect people, particularly - for example - if they are key workers on shifts who may be trying to sleep.

“The effect on mental health at this already stressful time should not be underestimated.

“We do know that this is a very difficult time for people, however it is really important that we give as much thought as possible to the people we live with and close to.”

MORE: Ipswich music venue issues plea for support as coronavirus threatens future