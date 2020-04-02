E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dad runs marathon in garden for April Fools’ during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:57 02 April 2020

Daniel Upton with his medal for running a marathon in his back garden Picture: DANIEL UPTON

Daniel Upton with his medal for running a marathon in his back garden Picture: DANIEL UPTON

A Suffolk dad took an April Fools’ Day joke to the extreme by running a marathon in his back garden during the coronavirus lockdown.

The course featured many 'landmarks' runners usually pass in London Picture: DANIEL UPTONThe course featured many 'landmarks' runners usually pass in London Picture: DANIEL UPTON

Daniel Upton, a builder from Lavenham, said he had been inspired by seeing recent news reports of people running long distances on their balconies and in their gardens.

Due to being off work and stuck at home, Mr Upton began setting up markers in his small garden and started jogging a few laps as part of a prank on his family.

But he quickly got into the swing of things and decided to run the whole marathon length of 26.2 miles in one day - which equated to 1,875 laps.

The course required 1875 laps to complete a marathon Picture: DANIEL UPTONThe course required 1875 laps to complete a marathon Picture: DANIEL UPTON

Mr Upton’s wife Hayley posted videos of her husband’s marathon run online, with the attempt catching the attention of many users on Facebook.

To recreate the streets of London, Mr Upton’s children Freya and Charlie put up posters of landmarks from the capital around the garden.

Mr Upton eventually finished the marathon with a time of five hours and 51 minutes on Wednesday - and said he was feeling the effects soon after.

He said: “I’ve always been into running and cycling. My family thought I was joking when I measured out the garden.

“It was just a spur of the moment thing for a bit of fun.

“It was so fun. My hips and knees are a bit sore now, but it was worth it.”

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

