Dad runs marathon in garden for April Fools’ during lockdown

Daniel Upton with his medal for running a marathon in his back garden Picture: DANIEL UPTON Archant

A Suffolk dad took an April Fools’ Day joke to the extreme by running a marathon in his back garden during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The course featured many 'landmarks' runners usually pass in London Picture: DANIEL UPTON The course featured many 'landmarks' runners usually pass in London Picture: DANIEL UPTON

Daniel Upton, a builder from Lavenham, said he had been inspired by seeing recent news reports of people running long distances on their balconies and in their gardens.

Due to being off work and stuck at home, Mr Upton began setting up markers in his small garden and started jogging a few laps as part of a prank on his family.

But he quickly got into the swing of things and decided to run the whole marathon length of 26.2 miles in one day - which equated to 1,875 laps.

MORE: Join our Facebook groups for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

The course required 1875 laps to complete a marathon Picture: DANIEL UPTON The course required 1875 laps to complete a marathon Picture: DANIEL UPTON

Mr Upton’s wife Hayley posted videos of her husband’s marathon run online, with the attempt catching the attention of many users on Facebook.

To recreate the streets of London, Mr Upton’s children Freya and Charlie put up posters of landmarks from the capital around the garden.

Mr Upton eventually finished the marathon with a time of five hours and 51 minutes on Wednesday - and said he was feeling the effects soon after.

MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

He said: “I’ve always been into running and cycling. My family thought I was joking when I measured out the garden.

“It was just a spur of the moment thing for a bit of fun.

“It was so fun. My hips and knees are a bit sore now, but it was worth it.”

MORE: Landlord offers free flats to NHS nurses and doctors fighting coronavirus