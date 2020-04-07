E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Listen: Is lockdown about to get even tougher?

PUBLISHED: 15:10 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 07 April 2020

Boris Johnson continues to be treated in intensive care in London's St Thomas' Hospital Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Boris Johnson continues to be treated in intensive care in London's St Thomas' Hospital Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Today on our daily Suffolk daily coronavirus podcast, Editor Brad Jones and Head of News, Natalie Sadler, are joined by Paul Geater, political writer to discuss the Prime Minister’s health, and whether lockdown is about to get even tougher.

In the latest instalment, we hear the latest on Boris Johnson’s condition after he was last night admitted to intensive care as he continues to battle Covid-19.

We also discuss whether the seriousness of his illness will make those flouting the lockdown rules to think again about their own safety, and that of those around them.

The question over the lockdown review is also topical. Will we see even tougher conditions imposed to help the nation beat the deadly virus or will we continue to be allowed to exercise outside once a day?

Listen in and share your thoughts in the comments below.

See here for the latest coronavirus updates

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

'I look back and think was it really worth it?' – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

9 further coronavirus deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Suffolk MPs admit it is 'very worrying time' as PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey were visited by Boris Johnson during his leadership campaign, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police dog unit called to overnight burglary at 'Britain's oldest store'

Boxford Stores was broken into overnight. Picture: RICHARD HAINING

Suffolk-based Sue Ryder charity 'on brink of closure'

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Carr Street, Ipswich, could be at risk. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

'I wasn't hallucinating': Dinosaur delivers welcome cheer to town

'Dinosaur Delivery' to the 1st Carlton Colville Beavers. Picture: Emma Castleton
