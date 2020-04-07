Listen: Is lockdown about to get even tougher?

Today on our daily Suffolk daily coronavirus podcast, Editor Brad Jones and Head of News, Natalie Sadler, are joined by Paul Geater, political writer to discuss the Prime Minister’s health, and whether lockdown is about to get even tougher.

In the latest instalment, we hear the latest on Boris Johnson’s condition after he was last night admitted to intensive care as he continues to battle Covid-19.

We also discuss whether the seriousness of his illness will make those flouting the lockdown rules to think again about their own safety, and that of those around them.

The question over the lockdown review is also topical. Will we see even tougher conditions imposed to help the nation beat the deadly virus or will we continue to be allowed to exercise outside once a day?

