Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory’s Feed NHS scheme delivering first meals

PUBLISHED: 10:57 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 March 2020

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory were speaking from home in Suffolk Picture: IMDB

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory were speaking from home in Suffolk Picture: IMDB

Archant

The first meals from Suffolk-based acting couple Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory’s new scheme are set to be served on Monday morning, as they aim to feed NHS staff fighting coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC News from their home near Sudbury, the pair revealed their newly-launched Feed NHS initiative will see health workers have food delivered from restaurant chain Leon at 11.30am.

They also announced that they have begun working with NHS Charities Together to extend the scheme’s reach nationwide.

McCrory said: “One thing NHS staff said they needed was food. We really are worried that now care workers are doing longer hours.”

The esteemed acting couple announced last week they were launching the Feed NHS scheme, with Little Britain star Matt Lucas joining the pair to offer support.

Having discovered that certain hospitals did not have canteens for hard-working health workers, the actors decided to team up with fast food chain Leon to bring food to the frontlines.

The movement has quickly gathered support in the last few days, with a JustGiving page receiving nearly half a million pounds in donations.

Other restaurants, including Wasabi, Pizza Pilgrims and Nusa Kitchen have also joined the scheme. MORE: What changes might we see after coronavirus?

