One person dies in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:40 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 13 June 2020

Another person has died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One person at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has died after testing positive for coronavirus but West Suffolk Hospital has reported no new deaths.

The NHS has confirmed that one person has died at an East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust hospital, however the Trust has not yet confirmed which site.

As of 5pm on Friday June 12 a further 181 people have died across the UK after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 41,662.

1,425 people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and a total of 188,794 tests were recorded.

There are 294,375 positive cases of the virus in the UK.

