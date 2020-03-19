Listen to our new podcast on the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus updates in your area - brought to you by the EADT Daily podcast. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Today we are launching the EADT Daily podcast with updates about the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting people here in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We will be bringing you the most up-to-date headlines about the virus five days a week and discussing the problems people are facing, but also how communities are coming together at this difficult time.

In today’s episode host Sophie Barnett is joined by editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, Brad Jones, and head of news Natalie Sadler.

They chat about school closures, our ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign and how they will be keeping the kids busy over the next few months – as well as how to socialise from the comfort of your own home.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter here.

If you would like us to discuss anything specific in the next podcast, get in touch here.