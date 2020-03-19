E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Listen to our new podcast on the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 March 2020

The latest coronavirus updates in your area - brought to you by the EADT Daily podcast. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest coronavirus updates in your area - brought to you by the EADT Daily podcast. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Today we are launching the EADT Daily podcast with updates about the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting people here in Suffolk.

We will be bringing you the most up-to-date headlines about the virus five days a week and discussing the problems people are facing, but also how communities are coming together at this difficult time.

In today’s episode host Sophie Barnett is joined by editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, Brad Jones, and head of news Natalie Sadler.

They chat about school closures, our ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign and how they will be keeping the kids busy over the next few months – as well as how to socialise from the comfort of your own home.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter here.

If you would like us to discuss anything specific in the next podcast, get in touch here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed

Stone Lodge Academy has been closed due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

Good Neighbour Schemes, like this one in Rendlesham and Snape, are among the initiatives that Suffolk will rely on. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Babergh and Mid Suffolk council house tenants safe from eviction, authorities confirm

Council house tenants in Babergh and Mid Suffolk are secure from eviction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘End of an era’ as historic dental practice is set to close

David Ferns and Andrew Yaxley at the dental practice, which will close on Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft. They are pictured with senior nurse Debbie Armes. Pictures: Mick Howes

Bus pass restrictions lifted so older shoppers can make early morning shopping times

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME
Drive 24