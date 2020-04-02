E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases in East of England exceeds 2,000 increasing nearly 400 in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 18:04 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 02 April 2020

The latest governmnet figures for the region have been announced. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 2,000 people in the East of England have coronavirus as figures for the area increase by nearly 400 in the latest government update – Suffolk has 32 new cases.

There are now 2,233 cases of COVID-19 in the East of England NHS region, an increase of 392 over the last 24 hours.

In Suffolk the figure has risen to 157 from 125, an increase of 32.

The combined number of cases now in Suffolk and Essex is at nearly 700 as Essex records 97 new cases.

The rise takes the county total to 517, up from 420 yesterday.

The virus has now claimed a total of 2,921 lives in the UK, an increase of 569 from yesterday.

There are now a total of 33,718 cases in the country, with 4,244 of those confirmed today.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been isolating at home as he experienced symptoms of coronavirus last week.

He is currently speaking at the Downing Street daily briefing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been self-isolating with symptoms of the virus.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

