Coronavirus cases in East of England exceeds 2,000 increasing nearly 400 in 24 hours

More than 2,000 people in the East of England have coronavirus as figures for the area increase by nearly 400 in the latest government update – Suffolk has 32 new cases.

There are now 2,233 cases of COVID-19 in the East of England NHS region, an increase of 392 over the last 24 hours.

In Suffolk the figure has risen to 157 from 125, an increase of 32.

The combined number of cases now in Suffolk and Essex is at nearly 700 as Essex records 97 new cases.

The rise takes the county total to 517, up from 420 yesterday.

The virus has now claimed a total of 2,921 lives in the UK, an increase of 569 from yesterday.

There are now a total of 33,718 cases in the country, with 4,244 of those confirmed today.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been isolating at home as he experienced symptoms of coronavirus last week.

He is currently speaking at the Downing Street daily briefing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been self-isolating with symptoms of the virus.