Visits to hospitals blocked due to fears of spreading virus

PUBLISHED: 19:03 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 26 March 2020

ESNEFT's Nick Hulme announced the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Picture: ARCHANT

All visitors are being prevented from visiting patients at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive officer of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), said the tough decision had been made due to patient’s welfare concerns.

The rules apply to Ipwich and Colchester hospitals, as well as Felixstowe, Bluebird Lodge and Aldeburgh hospitals.

The decision comes nearly two weeks after ESNEFT brought in measures to reduce the number of visitors at their hospitals at one time.

However, Mr Hulme announced the new visitor rules on Twitter and said he was “really sorry” to have to enforce stricter rules.

He added: “Please stay at home. Your sacrifice will save lives.”

There are currently 35 cases of coronavirus - offically known as COVID-19 - in Suffolk, with two deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital in connection with the disease.

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

