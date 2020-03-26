Visits to hospitals blocked due to fears of spreading virus

All visitors are being prevented from visiting patients at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive officer of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), said the tough decision had been made due to patient’s welfare concerns.

The rules apply to Ipwich and Colchester hospitals, as well as Felixstowe, Bluebird Lodge and Aldeburgh hospitals.

The decision comes nearly two weeks after ESNEFT brought in measures to reduce the number of visitors at their hospitals at one time.

However, Mr Hulme announced the new visitor rules on Twitter and said he was “really sorry” to have to enforce stricter rules.

He added: “Please stay at home. Your sacrifice will save lives.”

There are currently 35 cases of coronavirus - offically known as COVID-19 - in Suffolk, with two deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital in connection with the disease.

