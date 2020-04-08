E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: More than 7,000 deaths and 60,000 cases in UK

PUBLISHED: 17:04 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 08 April 2020

Coronavirus deaths in the UK rise to more than 7,000 after 938 more people died in the last 24 hours - six of them at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus deaths in the UK rise to more than 7,000 after 938 more people died in the last 24 hours - six of them at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 900 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the UK – the highest daily figure so far.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show 60,733 people tested positive for the virus across the UK as of 9am April 8 – with 5,492 of these cases being detected in the last 24 hours.

MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus news here

A total of 12,959 tests were carried out in the same period, the most carried out in a 24-hour period in the UK so far. The target set by Health Secretary Matt Hancock is 100,000 tests every day by the end of April.

Sadly, 938 more people have died in hospitals across the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,097 as of 5pm April 7.

The youngest person to die so far was a five-year-old child who had underlying health conditions.

MORE: Join our Facebook groups for the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates

Figure for each county and region in the UK will be released by Public Health England later this afternoon.

Deaths at specific hospitals in the region were published earlier today, with four more patients at Colchester Hospital and two more at Ipswich Hospital dying due to Covid-19.

There were no deaths reported at West Suffolk Hospital in the last 24 hours.

In a bid to control the rising number of cases and deaths, police and government officials have reiterated the need to stay at home where possible and to maintain a distance of at least two meters from people you are not living with.

MORE: Get our headlines sent straight to your inbox with our News Alerts

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 25, spat in faces of two A&E nurses trying to treat his hand injury

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Stay at home over Easter - Suffolk councils and emergency services unite in lockdown warning

Public sector organisations in Suffolk are urging people to stick to the rules over exercise over the Easter weekend. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/MARIDAV

Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Have you seen Spider-Man delivering groceries in Suffolk?

'Spider-Man' has been delivering vegetable boxes near Saxmundham during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: MARTIN WESTHORP
Drive 24