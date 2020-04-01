More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 01 April 2020
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex has risen again - with the combined figure for both counties now more than 500.
The data, released by Public Health England on April 1, showed that the number of cases in Suffolk had risen to 125, while Essex now has 420 positive tests.
However, the actual number of cases in the region is likely to be much higher due to a lack of widespread testing.
In the east of England there are currently 1,841 confirmed cases, with the overall figure for the UK at 29,474.
Sadly, 2,352 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
