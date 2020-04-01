E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 01 April 2020

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex has risen again - with the combined figure for both counties now more than 500.

The data, released by Public Health England on April 1, showed that the number of cases in Suffolk had risen to 125, while Essex now has 420 positive tests.

However, the actual number of cases in the region is likely to be much higher due to a lack of widespread testing.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

In the east of England there are currently 1,841 confirmed cases, with the overall figure for the UK at 29,474.

Sadly, 2,352 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

MORE: Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24