More cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 19:31 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 06 April 2020

A notice in the window of Boots in Ipswich during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen by 12, taking the county’s total to 243.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care show the number of people to have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen again, with the figure correct as of 9am on Monday.

In Essex, the total number of confirmed virus cases has jumped by 66 to 852.

Throughout the UK, there have been 51,608 positive tests - with 5,373 people sadly losing their lives.

However, it is widely accepted that the number of actual COVID-19 cases will be much higher due to a lack of widespread testing.

