Coronavirus: Nine more deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:03 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 05 April 2020

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Nine more people have died in hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex due to coronavirus.

In a statement from East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust chief executive, Nick Hulme, on April 5, it was confirmed that seven more people have died due to Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital up to 26.

Four of the patients were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 90s, and six of them had underlying health conditions.

Two more people, one in their 60s and another in their 80s, have also died at Ipswich Hospital as a result of the virus. Both had underlying health conditions.

These deaths see the number of people who have lost their lives at the hospital after testing positive for the virus rise to 17.

Mr Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Although no statement has been made by West Suffolk Hospital for April 5, NHS England reported they had no deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak a total of 52 people died across the three hospitals.

No further details regarding their identities has been made available.

Figures for each region and county in the UK will be published later today by Public Health England.

