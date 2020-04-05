Coronavirus: Nine more deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Nine more people have died in hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a statement from East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust chief executive, Nick Hulme, on April 5, it was confirmed that seven more people have died due to Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital up to 26.

• Join our Facebook group for all the latest updates, thank you messages and good news in your area

Four of the patients were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 90s, and six of them had underlying health conditions.

Two more people, one in their 60s and another in their 80s, have also died at Ipswich Hospital as a result of the virus. Both had underlying health conditions.

These deaths see the number of people who have lost their lives at the hospital after testing positive for the virus rise to 17.

READ MORE: UK death toll approaches 5,000

Mr Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Although no statement has been made by West Suffolk Hospital for April 5, NHS England reported they had no deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak a total of 52 people died across the three hospitals.

No further details regarding their identities has been made available.

READ MORE: All of our coronavirus coverage in one place

Figures for each region and county in the UK will be published later today by Public Health England.