Nine more coronavirus patients die at Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 April 2020

Nine more patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There have been 15 more deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, announced that 14 more patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have now died.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “We can confirm that nine patients, one in their 90s, six in their 80s, one in their 70s, and one in their 40s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Five patients, two in their 80s, and three in their 70s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

This brings the total number of deaths at Colchester Hospital to 68, and the total at Ipswich Hospital to 67.

One more patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions has died at West Suffolk Hospital, bringing the total at the Bury St Edmunds site to 17.

The new figures come as the government confirmed 761 people died in the last 24 hours across the UK after testing positive for the virus, with the total number of deaths now 12,868.

A further 4,605 people tested positive for the virus, meaning that official figures show 98,476 people have now had coronavirus in the UK.

However, it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

On Tuesday the Office for National Statistics began releasing information regarding deaths in care homes for those thought to have coronavirus, revealing potentially thousands more deaths than previously thought up to April 3.

Figures confirming the latest number of cases and deaths reported in each county will be published later today.

