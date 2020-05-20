E-edition Read the EADT online edition
One more coronavirus patient being cared for by hospital trust dies

PUBLISHED: 15:25 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 20 May 2020

NHS England data shows one more person being looked after by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

NHS England data shows one more person being looked after by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One more person has died after testing positive for coronavirus while being cared for by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

The trust runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, however the data released by NHS England does not show at which hospital the patient died.

The latest death brings the total number of coronavirus patients who have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex to 370.

No deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours at West Suffolk Hospital.

The R rate (reproduction number) of the virus in the East of England region currently stands at 0.71 – the third lowest in the UK, although higher than the Midlands (0.68) and London (0.4).

Currently, the North East and Yorkshire has the highest R rate at 0.8 – 0.05 above the national average for England.

According to figures published on May 19 by the Department for Health and Social Care, 35,341 people have now died in hospital after a positive Covid-19 test, while 248,818 people have tested positive for the virus.

However, weekly figures show many more than that have died in care homes, at home and in other settings.

It is believed there have been more than 40,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK up to May 8.

Topic Tags:

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Construction of tidal flood walls moves closer for town

BEFORE: Waveney Road in Lowestoft as it is now, prior to proposed construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

