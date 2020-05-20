Breaking

One more coronavirus patient being cared for by hospital trust dies

NHS England data shows one more person being looked after by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One more person has died after testing positive for coronavirus while being cared for by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trust runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, however the data released by NHS England does not show at which hospital the patient died.

The latest death brings the total number of coronavirus patients who have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex to 370.

No deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours at West Suffolk Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The R rate (reproduction number) of the virus in the East of England region currently stands at 0.71 – the third lowest in the UK, although higher than the Midlands (0.68) and London (0.4).

Currently, the North East and Yorkshire has the highest R rate at 0.8 – 0.05 above the national average for England.

According to figures published on May 19 by the Department for Health and Social Care, 35,341 people have now died in hospital after a positive Covid-19 test, while 248,818 people have tested positive for the virus.

However, weekly figures show many more than that have died in care homes, at home and in other settings.

It is believed there have been more than 40,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK up to May 8.