Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There have been five more reported deaths related to Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, reported three of the deaths.

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported two more deaths on Friday.

The ages of the patients have not yet been clarified by the respective trusts.

Friday’s figures bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported at ESNEFT hospitals up to 249, with 40 more at West Suffolk Hospital.

There have been 1,027 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Suffolk so far and 2,506 in Essex.