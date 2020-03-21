E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases jump by more than 1,000 in the UK in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 18:23 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 21 March 2020

More than 5,000 people in the UK have now tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

More than 5,000 people in the UK have now tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours.

In the government’s regular afternoon announcement on Saturday, March 21, 5,018 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – up from 3,983 cases from Friday.

The NHS carried out 5,842 new tests, bringing the total number of those tested to 66,976. There will be other cases untested, which are not recorded in the statistics.

Now 233 of those who have tested positive have since died - 56 in the last 24 hours.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

