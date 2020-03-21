Coronavirus cases jump by more than 1,000 in the UK in 24 hours

More than 5,000 people in the UK have now tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours.

In the government’s regular afternoon announcement on Saturday, March 21, 5,018 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – up from 3,983 cases from Friday.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am on 21 March, a total of 72,818 have been tested:



67,800 negative.

5,018 positive.



As of 9am, 233 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have sadly died.



The digital dashboard will be updated later today. pic.twitter.com/BqIBXZrOQW — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 21, 2020

The NHS carried out 5,842 new tests, bringing the total number of those tested to 66,976. There will be other cases untested, which are not recorded in the statistics.

Now 233 of those who have tested positive have since died - 56 in the last 24 hours.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

