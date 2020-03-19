new

Coronavirus: Have you signed up for our daily news alerts?

The East Anglian Daily Times has launched a News Alerts service amid the coronavirus crisis, helping you stay up to date with what is happening in your area.

In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, information is regularly being released by the government, local councils and high street businesses.

To keep you up to date with everything that is happening in Suffolk and north Essex, we are now sending out daily news alerts via email so you can find out the latest news that affects you.

If you have a story about your experience with the new coronavirus advice, whether you’re self-isolating or pitching in your community to help others, let us know by emailing us, or message us on Facebook.

For all of our latest news on social media, you can join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group.