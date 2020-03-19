Coronavirus: Have you signed up for our daily news alerts?

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:40 19 March 2020

The EADT News Alerts email will deliver daily headlines directly to your inbox Picture: GETTY/INGRAM

The EADT News Alerts email will deliver daily headlines directly to your inbox Picture: GETTY/INGRAM

The East Anglian Daily Times has launched a News Alerts service amid the coronavirus crisis, helping you stay up to date with what is happening in your area.

In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, information is regularly being released by the government, local councils and high street businesses.

To keep you up to date with everything that is happening in Suffolk and north Essex, we are now sending out daily news alerts via email so you can find out the latest news that affects you.

To get the latest updates on the coronavirus and other breaking news via email, sign up here.

If you have a story about your experience with the new coronavirus advice, whether you’re self-isolating or pitching in your community to help others, let us know by emailing us, or message us on Facebook.

READ MORE: Check out our daily quizzes - can you guess where these famous quotes come from?

For all of our latest news on social media, you can join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group.

