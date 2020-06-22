E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:03 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 22 June 2020

The coronavirus death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remains at 79 after no new deaths were reported on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The coronavirus death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remains at 79 after no new deaths were reported on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported today in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex, as the UK recorded just 15 deaths nationwide.

Neither the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or the trust responsible West Suffolk Hospital reported any deaths of patients with Covid-19 on Monday.

The Department of Health and Social Care reported just 15 deaths with the virus on Monday afternoon, none of which were in the East of England NHS region.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals remains at 346, with the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital still at 79.

Suffolk has had 1,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while Essex has had 3,401.

MORE: Ipswich braced for dramatic rise in homelessness this winter from aftershock of coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Man bailed following arrest in connection with armed police incident

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Inquest into death of father-of-three after Pontins arrest delayed

An inquest into the death of Paul Gladwell, 38, who died after an arrest at Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield, has been delayed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Daughter, 10, who died of brain tumour inspires mum’s marathon challenge

Lisa Bell, from Exning, is raising money for EACH after her daughter was treated at the charity's Milton hospice Picture: BELL FAMILY

Lorry collides with parked vehicle on one-way system

The collision happened in Girling Street, Sudbury at approximately 1.50pm - but an update provided at 4pm shows the area has now been cleared. Picture: STEVE HALL