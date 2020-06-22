No more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

The coronavirus death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remains at 79 after no new deaths were reported on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported today in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex, as the UK recorded just 15 deaths nationwide.

Neither the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or the trust responsible West Suffolk Hospital reported any deaths of patients with Covid-19 on Monday.

The Department of Health and Social Care reported just 15 deaths with the virus on Monday afternoon, none of which were in the East of England NHS region.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals remains at 346, with the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital still at 79.

Suffolk has had 1,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while Essex has had 3,401.

