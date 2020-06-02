E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No new coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 02 June 2020

People are being tested for Covid-19 near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People are being tested for Covid-19 near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex by NHS England on Tuesday.

Daily data released by the NHS confirmed none of the trusts based in the region reported any further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has reported 333 deaths of coronavirus patients since the outbreak began.

The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed the deaths of 70 patients being treated for the disease.

MORE: ‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

