No new coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex

People are being tested for Covid-19 near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex by NHS England on Tuesday.

Daily data released by the NHS confirmed none of the trusts based in the region reported any further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has reported 333 deaths of coronavirus patients since the outbreak began.

The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed the deaths of 70 patients being treated for the disease.

