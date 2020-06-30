E-edition Read the EADT online edition
One further coronavirus death reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:13 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 30 June 2020

One new coronavirus-related death has been reported in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have reported one further death of a patient being treated for coronavirus.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of the Covid-19 patient on Tuesday.

Their age, where they died and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by ESNEFT.

It was the first death of a coronavirus patient recorded in Suffolk and north Essex for nearly two weeks - with the last death reported on June 17.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported no further deaths of patients being treated for the virus on Tuesday.

There have now been 347 people die with Covid-19 in ESNEFT’s hospitals, with the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remaining at 79.

