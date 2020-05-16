Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region’s hospitals

A woman in a mask walks past Burger King which remains closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There have been four more deaths of Covid-19 patients reported in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed two more patients being treated for coronavirus had died.

The ages of the patients, which hospitals they died at and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by ESNEFT.

Meanwhile, the trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds announced the deaths or two more patients being treated for the virus on Saturday.

The most recent figures takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 305.

West Suffolk Hospital has reported 57 deaths so far.

MORE: Lockdown easing ‘not a green light to go back to normality’, warns police chief