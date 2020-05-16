E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:21 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 16 May 2020

A woman in a mask walks past Burger King which remains closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in a mask walks past Burger King which remains closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There have been four more deaths of Covid-19 patients reported in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed two more patients being treated for coronavirus had died.

The ages of the patients, which hospitals they died at and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by ESNEFT.

Meanwhile, the trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds announced the deaths or two more patients being treated for the virus on Saturday.

The most recent figures takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 305.

West Suffolk Hospital has reported 57 deaths so far.

MORE: Lockdown easing ‘not a green light to go back to normality’, warns police chief

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police cordon remains at recycling centre after body of baby girl discovered

A police cordon remains in place at Sackers after the body of a newborn baby girl was found onsite Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region’s hospitals

A woman in a mask walks past Burger King which remains closed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lockdown easing ‘not a green light to go back to normality’, warns police chief

A police car patrols Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24