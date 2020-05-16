Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region’s hospitals
PUBLISHED: 14:21 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 16 May 2020
Archant
There have been four more deaths of Covid-19 patients reported in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed two more patients being treated for coronavirus had died.
The ages of the patients, which hospitals they died at and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by ESNEFT.
Meanwhile, the trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds announced the deaths or two more patients being treated for the virus on Saturday.
The most recent figures takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 305.
West Suffolk Hospital has reported 57 deaths so far.
MORE: Lockdown easing ‘not a green light to go back to normality’, warns police chief
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.