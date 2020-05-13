E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed

PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 13 May 2020

Christchurch Park was visibly busier than at any previous point in the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christchurch Park was visibly busier than at any previous point in the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Families, dog walkers and couples have today been enjoying the county’s parks as the rules on exercise during the coronavirus lockdown were relaxed.

Robert, Rocco and Tiana walked in Chantry Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRobert, Rocco and Tiana walked in Chantry Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Popular destinations such as Christchurch Park in Ipswich, home to the historic Christchurch Mansion, have been busier as people take advantage of the newly-relaxed rules which allow you to exercise more than once a day, and travel from your home to a destination, no matter how far, to enjoy the outdoors.

The strict lockdown rules were introduced on March 23 during a historic address by PM Boris Johnson.

However, in his address to the nation at the weekend, the Prime Minister announced people would be able to take unlimited amounts of exercise from Wednesday.

With guidelines relaxed, parks throughout Suffolk were visibly busier than in previous weeks.

Families are now allowed to exercise an unlimited amount of times each day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamilies are now allowed to exercise an unlimited amount of times each day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Families were seen playing football together, walking their dogs and enjoying picnics, with many wearing masks and maintaining a healthy distance from other park users.

In addition to the relaxation on exercise guidelines, garden centres in England were given permission to reopen on Wednesday as one of the first steps the government has taken to restart the nation’s economy.

Notcutts in Woodbridge saw many customers through the door, with staff kitted out in protective clothing, advising people of the shop’s rules and cleaning trolleys before they were reused.

A family enjoy a game of football on the first day of the relaxed lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA family enjoy a game of football on the first day of the relaxed lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fast food chains have also begun to partially reopen, only taking orders via drive thru or delivery services.

There was traffic chaos near the Burger King in West End Road, Ipswich, as dozens of motorists flocked to the recently-reopened restaurant.

The KFC in Cardinal Park also experienced a similar situation as drivers queued up for takeaway food.

MORE: Do I need to wear a mask to work? Your back to work questions answered

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Just horrific’- Animal rights groups condemn ‘senseless’ cat shooting

Animal rights activists and the RSPCA have joined village people in condemning the horrific murder of a beloved pet cat. Photo: Halesworth Police

Passengers continue avoiding buses and trains

Ipswich station has been nearly deserted during the lockdown. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Very difficult time’: East Anglia’s chief nurse on coronavirus, PPE in hospitals and more

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse for the East of England. Picture: NHS EAST OF ENGLAND

‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

Tyrone Mings' transfer from Ipswich to Bournemouth proved a blow for Luke Garbutt. Picture; ARCHANT/PA

More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed

Christchurch Park was visibly busier than at any previous point in the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24