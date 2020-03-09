E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New drive through Coronavirus testing facilities to be set up in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:47 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 09 March 2020

Hartismere Hospital in Eye will be used for a new drive through Coronavirus facility Picture: CHLOE WILLIAMS

Hartismere Hospital in Eye will be used for a new drive through Coronavirus facility Picture: CHLOE WILLIAMS

Archant

Drive-through Coronavirus testing facilities are being set up in Suffolk and Essex, the NHS has confirmed.

The new facilities will be set up at the Hartismere Hospital in Eye as well as at Clacton and Newmarket Hospitals.

The service will not be available for people to drop into without referral from NHS 111.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "Our health and care system is working hard to ensure local people are best supported while the outbreak of Coronavirus continues.

"A new drive service for people who have been referred by the NHS 111 telephone assessment service has been set up in Hartismere Hospital.

"The facility is not a drop-in centre and only those who meet the nationally agreed criteria for a suspected case will be asked to attend.

"If someone is concerned about contracting Coronavirus, they should visit the NHS 111 online advice pages or call NHS 111."

READ MORE: One new Coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

