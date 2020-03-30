Man charged over allegedly coughing on shoppers
PUBLISHED: 14:04 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 30 March 2020
Archant
A man who is reported to have coughed over fellow shoppers in a Suffolk supermarket while wearing a face mask has been charged.
Suffolk Constabulary were called at around 11.40am to the Co-op store in Church Street in Eye after receiving reports of a man acting disorderly.
You may also want to watch:
Jonathan Steele, of Redlingfield Road in Eye, was arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The 34-year-old was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Steele was also charged with resisting arrest by a police officer.
He will appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on April 10.
Comments have been disabled on this article.