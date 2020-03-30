Man charged over allegedly coughing on shoppers

A man who is reported to have coughed over fellow shoppers in a Suffolk supermarket while wearing a face mask has been charged.

Suffolk Constabulary were called at around 11.40am to the Co-op store in Church Street in Eye after receiving reports of a man acting disorderly.

Jonathan Steele, of Redlingfield Road in Eye, was arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 34-year-old was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Steele was also charged with resisting arrest by a police officer.

He will appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on April 10.