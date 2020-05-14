Fears large crowds could descend on Suffolk’s coastal towns this weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 14 May 2020
Archant
‘Rules remain in place’ - this was the reminder this morning from community leaders who fear the warm weather and relaxation of the strict lockdown rules will lead to families, day trippers and second home owners flocking to the coast.
Yesterday was the first day of the new guidelines being in place following PM Boris Johnson’s address on Sunday night.
The Prime Minister lifted the tight controls on exercise and actively encouraged people to get out and exercise an unlimited number of times per day. He also relaxed rules on driving meaning families can travel to beaches and other beauty spots from further inland.
On day one of these new rules being implement, families who have been shut indoors since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23 were seen enjoying fish and chips at Felixstowe beach and runners were seen pacing along the promenade.
Reports suggest the area was busier than it had been but not overwhelmed with visitors, meaning those taking advantage of the new rules could do so sensibly.
However, the weather is expected to heat up this weekend with temperatures likely to reach 17C on Saturday and a warm 21C on Sunday - which could bring hundreds to the beaches along the Suffolk coast.
Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “With further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.
“This is where common sense and caution is really important.”
The council leader fears second home owners, who were unable to visit their properties during lockdown, may arrive in towns including Aldeburgh and Southwold this weekend.
However, he is reminding people while they are welcome to visit our coastal towns, many of the lockdown rules remain in place and guests must not stay.
He said: “I think it’s entirely reasonable for the government to allow people a little more flexibility in what they can and can’t do.
“But people must understand that very clear rules remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.
“Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays.”
Mr Gallant continued: “The bottom line is that if people push this too far, tougher restrictions will be re-introduced and this is absolutely something which we must all do our very best to avoid. The ‘stay home’ message has not entirely disappeared and social distancing remains an incredibly important part of suppressing the virus.”
MORE: More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.