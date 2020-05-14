E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears large crowds could descend on Suffolk’s coastal towns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 14 May 2020

Felixstowe beach on day one of the reduced lockdown rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe beach on day one of the reduced lockdown rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

‘Rules remain in place’ - this was the reminder this morning from community leaders who fear the warm weather and relaxation of the strict lockdown rules will lead to families, day trippers and second home owners flocking to the coast.

The beachfront is a popular tourist destination - and there are fears crowds could flock there this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe beachfront is a popular tourist destination - and there are fears crowds could flock there this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yesterday was the first day of the new guidelines being in place following PM Boris Johnson’s address on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister lifted the tight controls on exercise and actively encouraged people to get out and exercise an unlimited number of times per day. He also relaxed rules on driving meaning families can travel to beaches and other beauty spots from further inland.

On day one of these new rules being implement, families who have been shut indoors since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23 were seen enjoying fish and chips at Felixstowe beach and runners were seen pacing along the promenade.

Reports suggest the area was busier than it had been but not overwhelmed with visitors, meaning those taking advantage of the new rules could do so sensibly.

Charlie, Mark, Lisa and Noah had fish and chips on the seafront on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharlie, Mark, Lisa and Noah had fish and chips on the seafront on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, the weather is expected to heat up this weekend with temperatures likely to reach 17C on Saturday and a warm 21C on Sunday - which could bring hundreds to the beaches along the Suffolk coast.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “With further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.

“This is where common sense and caution is really important.”

The council leader fears second home owners, who were unable to visit their properties during lockdown, may arrive in towns including Aldeburgh and Southwold this weekend.

Second home owners are beign urged not to try and relocate to Suffolk this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSecond home owners are beign urged not to try and relocate to Suffolk this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, he is reminding people while they are welcome to visit our coastal towns, many of the lockdown rules remain in place and guests must not stay.

He said: “I think it’s entirely reasonable for the government to allow people a little more flexibility in what they can and can’t do.

“But people must understand that very clear rules remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

“Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays.”

Mr Gallant continued: “The bottom line is that if people push this too far, tougher restrictions will be re-introduced and this is absolutely something which we must all do our very best to avoid. The ‘stay home’ message has not entirely disappeared and social distancing remains an incredibly important part of suppressing the virus.”

MORE: More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘The momentum changed from there’ - Stewart’s Ipswich career truly took off at the Reebok

Ipswich Town's Marcus Stewart scoring against Bolton in the playoff first leg in May 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

Stay alert to wildlife as you rediscover the countryside

Garden owners are being encouraged to keep an eye on hedgehogs in a project called Hedgehogs After Dark. Picture: GETTY

Volunteers reach 1,000 deliveries of food and prescriptions to vulnerable residents in Halesworth

Wendy and her 'pot of joy' - just one of the deliveries carried out by Halesworth Volunteer Centre. Photo: Jo Leverett

Suffolk success as eco handbag takes a bite out of the Big Apple

Maria Costa and Charlotte Bingham -Wallis met aged 16 at Sudbury Upper School in Suffolk. Picture: FROM BELO
Drive 24