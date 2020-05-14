Fears large crowds could descend on Suffolk’s coastal towns this weekend

Felixstowe beach on day one of the reduced lockdown rules Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

‘Rules remain in place’ - this was the reminder this morning from community leaders who fear the warm weather and relaxation of the strict lockdown rules will lead to families, day trippers and second home owners flocking to the coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The beachfront is a popular tourist destination - and there are fears crowds could flock there this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The beachfront is a popular tourist destination - and there are fears crowds could flock there this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yesterday was the first day of the new guidelines being in place following PM Boris Johnson’s address on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister lifted the tight controls on exercise and actively encouraged people to get out and exercise an unlimited number of times per day. He also relaxed rules on driving meaning families can travel to beaches and other beauty spots from further inland.

On day one of these new rules being implement, families who have been shut indoors since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23 were seen enjoying fish and chips at Felixstowe beach and runners were seen pacing along the promenade.

Reports suggest the area was busier than it had been but not overwhelmed with visitors, meaning those taking advantage of the new rules could do so sensibly.

Charlie, Mark, Lisa and Noah had fish and chips on the seafront on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Charlie, Mark, Lisa and Noah had fish and chips on the seafront on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, the weather is expected to heat up this weekend with temperatures likely to reach 17C on Saturday and a warm 21C on Sunday - which could bring hundreds to the beaches along the Suffolk coast.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “With further good weather forecast over the next few days, I would be concerned if large numbers of people descended on our coastal and resort destinations.

“This is where common sense and caution is really important.”

The council leader fears second home owners, who were unable to visit their properties during lockdown, may arrive in towns including Aldeburgh and Southwold this weekend.

Second home owners are beign urged not to try and relocate to Suffolk this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Second home owners are beign urged not to try and relocate to Suffolk this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, he is reminding people while they are welcome to visit our coastal towns, many of the lockdown rules remain in place and guests must not stay.

He said: “I think it’s entirely reasonable for the government to allow people a little more flexibility in what they can and can’t do.

“But people must understand that very clear rules remain in place to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible.

“Second homes remain ‘out of bounds’ for overnight stays.”

Mr Gallant continued: “The bottom line is that if people push this too far, tougher restrictions will be re-introduced and this is absolutely something which we must all do our very best to avoid. The ‘stay home’ message has not entirely disappeared and social distancing remains an incredibly important part of suppressing the virus.”

MORE: More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed