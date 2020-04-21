E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:23 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 21 April 2020

A further five people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Five more people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest figures released by the NHS show that four people died at Ipswich Hospital and one at Colchester Hospital.

The latest deaths mean that 178 people have now died at both sites. A further 23 have died at West Suffolk Hospital.

Nationally, it was revealed that 778 more deaths were recorded as of yesterday meaning 15,607 people have now died in hospitals across England.

A full UK figure and testing data is expected to be released later on.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, who run both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: “We can confirm that four patients, three in their 80s and one in their 70s all with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“One patient in their 80sw with underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The new figures only show the number of deaths in Hospitals in our region and do not count those who die in care homes or in the community after testing positive for Covid-19.

Suffolk County Council have said they know of 50 cases of the virus in care homes and so far 23 residents have died in homes across Suffolk.

