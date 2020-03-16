‘Orders through the roof’ – What the milkman can deliver to you in the coronavirus crisis

Foulgers Dairy delivers many other items aside from milk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A Suffolk dairy farm is seeing “orders go through the roof” due to the coronavirus pandemic – with deliveries of kitchen roll, potatoes and other household items increasing rapidly.

Foulgers Dairy, which covers Grundisburgh, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Kesgrave, Saxmundham and many villages in between, has seen a huge spike in home-deliveries over the weekend.

The dairy farm doesn’t only deliver milk, but supplies a wide range of goods which are often locally sourced – with potatoes, jam, cheese straws, bird food, biscuits, yoghurts, compost, wood logs and bacon among its extensive list.

Adrian Foulcher, who manages the dairy farm, says he has seen a number of first-time customers placing orders - with deliveries “going through the roof” as a result of the virus.

He said: “A big part of our demographic is the older generation who are being advised to stay at home.

“Over the weekend we have seen an upturn in all products, with a substantial amount of new enquiries.”

Mr Foulcher, who started working at the farm in 1978 alongside his father, says everything they sell is geared up for smaller portions, which will be great for elderly people living alone during the proposed period of self-isolation.

Mr Foulcher said that over the weekend there were a high number of extra orders of kitchen roll, bacon and potatoes.

However, supplies by the company’s wholesaler are being limited due to coronavirus and the stretched supplies.

Mr Foulcher is advising new customers to call up the dairy farm on 01473 784999 to see whether they can deliver to their area.

You can also email doorstep@foulgersdairy.co.uk or visit their website for a full list of items available.

Meanwhile, nearly a third of Suffolk businesses which took part in a survey fear coronavirus could send them bankrupt.

The survey, conducted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, found that 64% of the 133 businesses which responded have already been affected and many are changing the way they work to combat the virus.

