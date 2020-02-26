E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk patient awaits coronavirus test results - but NO positive cases in county so far

PUBLISHED: 14:24 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 26 February 2020

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

A person is being tested for coronavirus following the closure of a GP surgery in Suffolk.

The East Anglian Daily Times understands the patient was taken to an isolation pod at hospital after walking into Manor Farm Surgery in Bacton earlier this week.

The GP surgery has since been closed and a post on its website confirmed a deep clean is being carried out before it can be re-opened.

The surgery is the third in Suffolk to have been hit by a suspected case of the coronavirus, now known as Covid-19, in the past month.

It is understood two other patients from the county have already been tested for the virus, but both returned negative results.

On Friday, February 21, Woolpit Health Centre was partially closed after a person with symptoms of the virus attended the surgery.

Part of the building was cordoned off for a deep clean to take place but services mostly remain unaffected.

Two weeks ago, the Swan Surgery in Bury St Edmunds was also temporarily closed, the patient was quarantined and was found not to have the virus.

In north Essex, two patients are also currently being tested for coronavirus.

On February 25, both West Mersea Medical Practice and Rowhedge Surgery were closed due to allow for deep cleaning.

Two patients have now been quarantined and are currently being tested for the virus, which has been confirmed in 13 instances across the UK so far.

Rowhedge Surgery re-opened shortly before 2pm today and West Mersea is due to re-open shortly.

Across the UK, 7,132 people have been tested for the virus.

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei Province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should:

- Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu;

- Call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area;

- Follow this advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas (a full list can be found on the government website), including northern Italy that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.

