Your hilarious ‘homeschooling fails’ and stories from week one
PUBLISHED: 18:59 31 March 2020
DANIELLE MCCARTHY/ EM COLLETT/ RUTH ELLINGHAM-SMITH/TRACEY POLL
Parents have been sharing their hilarious ‘homeschooling fails’ and funny photos following the first week of lockdown to lift people’s spirits – which one is your favourite?
The first week of homeschooling has been done and dusted, with children and parents getting used to the new normal as they try to finish the school year from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
This week we put a call-out for the funniest stories that have happened in your homes this week – from rude spelling mishaps, to getting hold of mummy’s lipstick while she wasn’t watching and some hilarious cleaning disasters – we have seen it all.
So here are some of our favourite stories and photos to share with you – send yours here to be featured.
Arianna Mallett said: “I tried to do PE in the garden with my son. But instead he stood on top of the slide singing the ‘winkie winkie bum bum’ song at the top of his voice.”
Meanwhile, Amanda Roberts found a better use for her child during the lockdown period.
“We started off brilliantly but then the sun and gardening took over,” she explained.
Susan Rivett had a funny story to tell about her daughter – who actually happens to work in a school.
She said: “My daughter thought I said the school finished Wednesday for the Easter holidays so she didn’t make her boys do any work. What I said was they finish next Wednesday...And she works in a school!”
Meanwhile, Danielle McCarthy’s son Vincent, 11, went to new heights in his doorway to get his daily activity in.
His mum Danielle said: “Vincent is autistic and in absence of occupational therapy we needed to incorporate lots of movement and sensory based activities.”
They also did some art drawing on the side of their house.
Rainy Anne Thickitt’s 10-year-old daughter is absolutely devastated there is no school.
She said: “After breakfast on day one she went upstairs to get dressed.
“To my complete surprise, my daughter came down all ready for home schooling in her school uniform, even with her tie on.
“She then packed her own school lunch and made a drink, put it in her school bag and went into the conservatory and sat at her desk. She was all ready to start her work by 8am.
“True commitment to her school work bless her, long may it last.”
Donna Garnham says she is even learning herself having to teach her daughter from home.
She said: “I have a 9-year-old that I am trying to home school. It’s funny when I have no idea what she is doing and I have had to google to learn.
“I fear she may be home schooling me! But hey we are having fun together and learning together.”
Emma Howell’s family in Kesgrave have taken it one step further – bringing in the grandparents (via Facetime of course) to help school the children.
She said: “Grandad, parents and my brother have been doing lessons via FaceTime, while my mum who has cancer and is one of the people told to self isolate for 12 weeks, does the register every lesson. It’s been fantastic for her still being involved with the kids. My dad even wore a suit on the top half and shorts.”
Emma then joined in with ‘Fun with Flags’ with her brother, and nanny did biology by cutting out a cardboard body and labelling all the parts.
She said: “Week one went well, bring on week two with more FaceTime family teaching.”
