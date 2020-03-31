Gallery

Your hilarious ‘homeschooling fails’ and stories from week one

Your hilarious homeschooling stories after week one of lockdown. Picture: DANIELLE MCCARTHY/ EM COLLETT/ RUTH ELLINGHAM-SMITH/TRACEY POLL DANIELLE MCCARTHY/ EM COLLETT/ RUTH ELLINGHAM-SMITH/TRACEY POLL

Parents have been sharing their hilarious ‘homeschooling fails’ and funny photos following the first week of lockdown to lift people’s spirits – which one is your favourite?

Becky Keeble's daughter is missing her school friends so has found someone new to play with. Picture: BECKY KEEBLE Becky Keeble's daughter is missing her school friends so has found someone new to play with. Picture: BECKY KEEBLE

The first week of homeschooling has been done and dusted, with children and parents getting used to the new normal as they try to finish the school year from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week we put a call-out for the funniest stories that have happened in your homes this week – from rude spelling mishaps, to getting hold of mummy’s lipstick while she wasn’t watching and some hilarious cleaning disasters – we have seen it all.

So here are some of our favourite stories and photos to share with you – send yours here to be featured.

Em Collett's son Rowan got hold of the lipstick. Picture: EM COLLETT Em Collett's son Rowan got hold of the lipstick. Picture: EM COLLETT

Arianna Mallett said: “I tried to do PE in the garden with my son. But instead he stood on top of the slide singing the ‘winkie winkie bum bum’ song at the top of his voice.”

Tracey Poll said she has "failed on many levels". Her kids built a fort out of boxes, which her 4-year-old has declared his army camp. Picture: TRACEY POLL Tracey Poll said she has "failed on many levels". Her kids built a fort out of boxes, which her 4-year-old has declared his army camp. Picture: TRACEY POLL

Meanwhile, Amanda Roberts found a better use for her child during the lockdown period.

“We started off brilliantly but then the sun and gardening took over,” she explained.

Tracey Poll's 4-year-old got bored during quiet activity time, upset her older children and proceeded to tip all the Hamma beads over himself. Picture: TRACEY POLL Tracey Poll's 4-year-old got bored during quiet activity time, upset her older children and proceeded to tip all the Hamma beads over himself. Picture: TRACEY POLL

Susan Rivett had a funny story to tell about her daughter – who actually happens to work in a school.

She said: “My daughter thought I said the school finished Wednesday for the Easter holidays so she didn’t make her boys do any work. What I said was they finish next Wednesday...And she works in a school!”

Danielle McCarthy's art lesson for her son on the side of her house! Picture: DANIELLE MCCARTHY Danielle McCarthy's art lesson for her son on the side of her house! Picture: DANIELLE MCCARTHY

Meanwhile, Danielle McCarthy’s son Vincent, 11, went to new heights in his doorway to get his daily activity in.

His mum Danielle said: “Vincent is autistic and in absence of occupational therapy we needed to incorporate lots of movement and sensory based activities.”

They also did some art drawing on the side of their house.

Danielle McCarthy's son doing PE in the doorway. Picture: DANIELLE MCCARTHY Danielle McCarthy's son doing PE in the doorway. Picture: DANIELLE MCCARTHY

Rainy Anne Thickitt’s 10-year-old daughter is absolutely devastated there is no school.

She said: “After breakfast on day one she went upstairs to get dressed.

“To my complete surprise, my daughter came down all ready for home schooling in her school uniform, even with her tie on.

Emma's family have all got into schooling the children - even the grandparents have got involved via Facetime. Picture: EMMA HOWELLS Emma's family have all got into schooling the children - even the grandparents have got involved via Facetime. Picture: EMMA HOWELLS

“She then packed her own school lunch and made a drink, put it in her school bag and went into the conservatory and sat at her desk. She was all ready to start her work by 8am.

“True commitment to her school work bless her, long may it last.”

Donna Garnham says she is even learning herself having to teach her daughter from home.

Steph Lawrence's daughter's hilarious response to whether pirates still exist. Picture: STEPH LAWRENCE Steph Lawrence's daughter's hilarious response to whether pirates still exist. Picture: STEPH LAWRENCE

She said: “I have a 9-year-old that I am trying to home school. It’s funny when I have no idea what she is doing and I have had to google to learn.

“I fear she may be home schooling me! But hey we are having fun together and learning together.”

Steph Lawrence's son's response to whether pirates still existl: "Because my sister is clever and she knows and because I've never seen one." Picture: STEPH LAWRENCE Steph Lawrence's son's response to whether pirates still existl: "Because my sister is clever and she knows and because I've never seen one." Picture: STEPH LAWRENCE

Emma Howell’s family in Kesgrave have taken it one step further – bringing in the grandparents (via Facetime of course) to help school the children.

She said: “Grandad, parents and my brother have been doing lessons via FaceTime, while my mum who has cancer and is one of the people told to self isolate for 12 weeks, does the register every lesson. It’s been fantastic for her still being involved with the kids. My dad even wore a suit on the top half and shorts.”

Emma then joined in with ‘Fun with Flags’ with her brother, and nanny did biology by cutting out a cardboard body and labelling all the parts.

Thomas took to reading in a box in the garden! He said it was more fun this way. Picture: RUSH ELLINGHAM-SMITH Thomas took to reading in a box in the garden! He said it was more fun this way. Picture: RUSH ELLINGHAM-SMITH

She said: “Week one went well, bring on week two with more FaceTime family teaching.”

Sabrina Clarke said her son Harrison, 5, hasn't done much school work, but he helped mow the grass and rake it up! Picture: SABRINA CLARKE Sabrina Clarke said her son Harrison, 5, hasn't done much school work, but he helped mow the grass and rake it up! Picture: SABRINA CLARKE

Molly, aged 14 and-a-half, sent out for barking. Picture: STEPHEN SPENCER Molly, aged 14 and-a-half, sent out for barking. Picture: STEPHEN SPENCER

Kim Bennett's son 'doing PE'. Picture: KIM BENNETT Kim Bennett's son 'doing PE'. Picture: KIM BENNETT

In DT class Kerry Bartlett's children made a chocolate chip cookie in a pan. Picture: KERRY BARTLETT In DT class Kerry Bartlett's children made a chocolate chip cookie in a pan. Picture: KERRY BARTLETT

Leah's child’s mini beasts labelling looked rather suspicious! Picture: LEAH ANTEN Leah's child’s mini beasts labelling looked rather suspicious! Picture: LEAH ANTEN

Harry, 13, made chocolate chip cookies for his food technology class for all the family to enjoy. Picture: LINDSEY RAVEN Harry, 13, made chocolate chip cookies for his food technology class for all the family to enjoy. Picture: LINDSEY RAVEN

