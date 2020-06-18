E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No new coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk or north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 18 June 2020

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while nationally more than 100 people have died.

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed a further 135 deaths in hospitals across the UK of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

As of 5pm on June 17, 42,288 people across all settings in the UK have died after testing positive for the virus.

There were 1,218 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours and 136,516 tests have been reported in total.

Saturday, June 13 saw the lowest number of deaths across the UK since the beginning of lockdown. However, since then the daily death toll has risen again.

