No new coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk or north Essex hospitals
PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 18 June 2020
Archant
Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while nationally more than 100 people have died.
The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed a further 135 deaths in hospitals across the UK of people who tested positive for Covid-19.
As of 5pm on June 17, 42,288 people across all settings in the UK have died after testing positive for the virus.
You may also want to watch:
JOIN the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook
There were 1,218 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours and 136,516 tests have been reported in total.
Saturday, June 13 saw the lowest number of deaths across the UK since the beginning of lockdown. However, since then the daily death toll has risen again.
MORE: All the latest news about coronavirus in Suffolk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.