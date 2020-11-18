E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus in Suffolk: 645 infections in week to November 14

PUBLISHED: 19:47 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 18 November 2020

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases Picture: ARCHANT

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three areas of Suffolk and north Essex remain at the bottom the list for coronavirus case rates.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 645 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week to November 14.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest Covid rate in the country, with 60.6 per 100,000 people.

Tendring has the second lowest Covid rate, with 62.8 per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk is the third lowest, with 63.7 per 100,000 – up from 55.3 the week before.

Babergh’s case rate makes it still the highest in the region – followed by Ipswich and East Suffolk.

It went from 115.2 per 100,000 in the week before November 7 to 151 per 100,000 in the week before November 13 still well below the average rate across England.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 18.

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,952 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 751.4 cases per 100,000 people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fishing boat containing 69 Albanian migrants taken ashore at Harwich

Border Force cutters Searcher and Vigilant intercepted the vessel, a 30-metre fishing boat Picture: NCA

Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after crash leaves two drivers seriously injured

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New Felixstowe gin honours one of Britain’s most heroic explorers

Sean Crean of Felixstowe with his new gin - Pioneer Picture: Sean Crean