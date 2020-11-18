Coronavirus in Suffolk: 645 infections in week to November 14

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases

Three areas of Suffolk and north Essex remain at the bottom the list for coronavirus case rates.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 645 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week to November 14.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest Covid rate in the country, with 60.6 per 100,000 people.

Tendring has the second lowest Covid rate, with 62.8 per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk is the third lowest, with 63.7 per 100,000 – up from 55.3 the week before.

Babergh’s case rate makes it still the highest in the region – followed by Ipswich and East Suffolk.

It went from 115.2 per 100,000 in the week before November 7 to 151 per 100,000 in the week before November 13 – still well below the average rate across England.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 18.

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,952 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 751.4 cases per 100,000 people.