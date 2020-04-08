Coronavirus: Olympians and local runners back calls to Keep Suffolk Moving in lockdown

Bridget (front row, second left) and Barry (front row, far right) with Great East Run Outreach programme participants in 2018 Picture: KEEP SUFFOLK MOVING Archant

Suffolk’s best athletes and fitness gurus are backing a new website full of workouts, advice and tips on how to keep active during the coronavirus pandemic.

PProfessor Bill Tancred, former Olympic athlete Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PProfessor Bill Tancred, former Olympic athlete Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Launched by Suffolk’s Most Active County campaign on April 1, Keep Suffolk Moving a new resource full of vital information on staying healthy during lockdown.

Whether exercising in houses, gardens, or during a session of daily exercise close to home, the information on keepsuffolkmoving.com is all designed to keep you active while maintaining a safe social distance from those outside your household, with thousands visiting the site in the first week.

Husband and wife Barry and Bridget Goldstone, who launched Needham Lakes’ weekly Great Run Local event and have delivered the Great East Run Outreach Programme since 2017, are just two examples of a number of people backing the campaign as Keep Moving Suffolk ‘Champions’.

Mr Goldstone said: “I still run regularly up to half marathon distance, but at 68 years of age, having had 10 knee operations and also a heart condition, I’m slower now but the important thing is I’m still out there keeping fit.

Zoe Newson - Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year 2016 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Zoe Newson - Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year 2016 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

“Hopefully I can encourage others in these difficult times to keep fit and stay healthy.”

He has completed 15 marathons and is still a UK Athletics endurance coach

“I am now retired but have always followed an active lifestyle,” he said.

“In my younger days it was football, rugby, cricket, skiing and golf. Now I enjoy running, cycling, gym classes and dog walking.

“I feel it is so important to keep active, whatever your age and I fully endorse the Keep Moving Suffolk campaign.”

Bridget said: “Having previously been very ill with kidney failure I was fortunate to receive a kidney transplant in 1991.

“I was subsequently selected to represent GB at three World Transplant Games, winning gold, silver and bronze medals at each event.

“As a kidney transplant patient the NHS has identified me as someone at extremely high risk of being severely ill if I contract coronavirus and at a higher risk of needing hospital care.

“I now face the challenge of a three-month isolation period, but I know that because I have always given time to keeping myself as fit and healthy as possible, I have given myself the best possible chance of survival.

“My usual daily routine of working out at the health club and going for regular runs with my husband Baz will no longer happen, so it’s now more important than ever that I keep myself fit, both physically and mentally.

“I hope I will inspire others to join me in a fitter, healthier and happier lifestyle.”

The website was launched to offer the public a range of options to keep active following the closure of gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools.

These well-known figures in Suffolk’s fitness communities hope to see the resources available on the Keep Suffolk Moving website used to help thousands of people across the county.

Suffolk powerlifter Zoe Newson, who won medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, said: “Sometimes it’s hard being an athlete and a mum but I always find a way of doing both.

“I am supporting the campaign as I love my sport and just want people to get involved because it keeps you healthy and fit.”

Former Olympian Bill Tancred from Felixstowe said: “I fully endorse Keep Moving Suffolk’s new resources to enable everyone regardless of age, fitness and ability to take some form of enjoyable exercise during this terrible situation we are all facing.

“This is a great initiative to keep us all healthy both in mind and body.”

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare Euston, added: “Keep Moving Suffolk is a marvellous initiative which will make such a positive contribution to keeping up morale.

“We know how important this is for our wellbeing and mental health.”

Find out more at keepmovingsuffolk.com, on Facebook and Instagram (KeepMovingSuffolk) and on Twitter (@Most_Active).