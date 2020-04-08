E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Olympians and local runners back calls to Keep Suffolk Moving in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:40 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 08 April 2020

Bridget (front row, second left) and Barry (front row, far right) with Great East Run Outreach programme participants in 2018 Picture: KEEP SUFFOLK MOVING

Bridget (front row, second left) and Barry (front row, far right) with Great East Run Outreach programme participants in 2018 Picture: KEEP SUFFOLK MOVING

Archant

Suffolk’s best athletes and fitness gurus are backing a new website full of workouts, advice and tips on how to keep active during the coronavirus pandemic.

PProfessor Bill Tancred, former Olympic athlete Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPProfessor Bill Tancred, former Olympic athlete Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Launched by Suffolk’s Most Active County campaign on April 1, Keep Suffolk Moving a new resource full of vital information on staying healthy during lockdown.

Whether exercising in houses, gardens, or during a session of daily exercise close to home, the information on keepsuffolkmoving.com is all designed to keep you active while maintaining a safe social distance from those outside your household, with thousands visiting the site in the first week.

Husband and wife Barry and Bridget Goldstone, who launched Needham Lakes’ weekly Great Run Local event and have delivered the Great East Run Outreach Programme since 2017, are just two examples of a number of people backing the campaign as Keep Moving Suffolk ‘Champions’.

Mr Goldstone said: “I still run regularly up to half marathon distance, but at 68 years of age, having had 10 knee operations and also a heart condition, I’m slower now but the important thing is I’m still out there keeping fit.

Zoe Newson - Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year 2016 Picture: KEITH MINDHAMZoe Newson - Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year 2016 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

“Hopefully I can encourage others in these difficult times to keep fit and stay healthy.”

He has completed 15 marathons and is still a UK Athletics endurance coach

“I am now retired but have always followed an active lifestyle,” he said.

“In my younger days it was football, rugby, cricket, skiing and golf. Now I enjoy running, cycling, gym classes and dog walking.

“I feel it is so important to keep active, whatever your age and I fully endorse the Keep Moving Suffolk campaign.”

Bridget said: “Having previously been very ill with kidney failure I was fortunate to receive a kidney transplant in 1991.

“I was subsequently selected to represent GB at three World Transplant Games, winning gold, silver and bronze medals at each event.

“As a kidney transplant patient the NHS has identified me as someone at extremely high risk of being severely ill if I contract coronavirus and at a higher risk of needing hospital care.

“I now face the challenge of a three-month isolation period, but I know that because I have always given time to keeping myself as fit and healthy as possible, I have given myself the best possible chance of survival.

“My usual daily routine of working out at the health club and going for regular runs with my husband Baz will no longer happen, so it’s now more important than ever that I keep myself fit, both physically and mentally.

“I hope I will inspire others to join me in a fitter, healthier and happier lifestyle.”

The website was launched to offer the public a range of options to keep active following the closure of gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools.

These well-known figures in Suffolk’s fitness communities hope to see the resources available on the Keep Suffolk Moving website used to help thousands of people across the county.

Suffolk powerlifter Zoe Newson, who won medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, said: “Sometimes it’s hard being an athlete and a mum but I always find a way of doing both.

“I am supporting the campaign as I love my sport and just want people to get involved because it keeps you healthy and fit.”

Former Olympian Bill Tancred from Felixstowe said: “I fully endorse Keep Moving Suffolk’s new resources to enable everyone regardless of age, fitness and ability to take some form of enjoyable exercise during this terrible situation we are all facing.

“This is a great initiative to keep us all healthy both in mind and body.”

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare Euston, added: “Keep Moving Suffolk is a marvellous initiative which will make such a positive contribution to keeping up morale.

“We know how important this is for our wellbeing and mental health.”

Find out more at keepmovingsuffolk.com, on Facebook and Instagram (KeepMovingSuffolk) and on Twitter (@Most_Active).

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Suffolk organisations warn public to obey lockdown at Easter

Public sector organisations in Suffolk are urging people to stick to the rules over exercise over the Easter weekend. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK/MARIDAV

Six more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Olympians and local runners back calls to Keep Suffolk Moving in lockdown

Bridget (front row, second left) and Barry (front row, far right) with Great East Run Outreach programme participants in 2018 Picture: KEEP SUFFOLK MOVING

Decision made on West Suffolk 330 homes plan

The plot of land in Fornham St Martin for the 330 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24