Suffolk Libraries suspends all events and overdue book charges

Suffolk Libraries has suspended all events Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Suffolk Libraries has announced it will be cancelling all events and activities in the wake of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The service is implementing a number of measures to tackle to the virus but has no plans to shut libraries just yet.

A spokesman for Suffolk Libraries said that the service had made a number of changes including cancelling library charges.

“As a result of yesterday’s advice from the Government we decided to suspend all our regular or one-off events and activities from March 17,” said the spokesman.

“We regret having to make this decision but we feel it’s in the best interest of our customers and staff.

“Our libraries remain open for the moment as we await further guidance. As there’s a possibility they will be closing at some point in the near future we’ve been reminding customers that they may wish to visit and stock up on books as it may be some time before they reopen.

“In these difficult times we will be doing all we can to help customers.

“As of March 17 we have suspended all charges for overdue books and extended reservation and return dates indefinitely so customers do not need to worry about renewing or returning items.

“People will still be able to call or email our customer service team with any enquiries during normal operating hours as our team will be able to work remotely.

The Home Library Service has already been suspended with volunteers maintaining telephone contact with those who use the service to help them feel less isolated.

Suffolk Libraries said it would continue to try and provide a service as much as they could if they were forced to close.

“We’d encourage everyone to explore our extensive free eLibrary services and will be sharing other content online,” said the spokesman.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

READ MORE: Pools to shut and council meetings cancelled as Mid Suffolk and Babergh respond to coronavirus