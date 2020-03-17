E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Libraries suspends all events and overdue book charges

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 March 2020

Suffolk Libraries has suspended all events Picture: NEIL PERRY

Suffolk Libraries has suspended all events Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Suffolk Libraries has announced it will be cancelling all events and activities in the wake of the coronavirus.

The service is implementing a number of measures to tackle to the virus but has no plans to shut libraries just yet.

A spokesman for Suffolk Libraries said that the service had made a number of changes including cancelling library charges.

“As a result of yesterday’s advice from the Government we decided to suspend all our regular or one-off events and activities from March 17,” said the spokesman.

“We regret having to make this decision but we feel it’s in the best interest of our customers and staff.

“Our libraries remain open for the moment as we await further guidance. As there’s a possibility they will be closing at some point in the near future we’ve been reminding customers that they may wish to visit and stock up on books as it may be some time before they reopen.

“In these difficult times we will be doing all we can to help customers.

“As of March 17 we have suspended all charges for overdue books and extended reservation and return dates indefinitely so customers do not need to worry about renewing or returning items.

“People will still be able to call or email our customer service team with any enquiries during normal operating hours as our team will be able to work remotely.

The Home Library Service has already been suspended with volunteers maintaining telephone contact with those who use the service to help them feel less isolated.

Suffolk Libraries said it would continue to try and provide a service as much as they could if they were forced to close.

“We’d encourage everyone to explore our extensive free eLibrary services and will be sharing other content online,” said the spokesman.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

READ MORE: Pools to shut and council meetings cancelled as Mid Suffolk and Babergh respond to coronavirus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Suffolk Libraries suspends all events and overdue book charges

Suffolk Libraries has suspended all events Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Home, but not alone’ – How you can support people in Suffolk in the months ahead

The Good Neighbour Scheme volunteers in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK

‘I was in Wuhan just days before the outbreak’ – Butcher on his coronavirus near miss and why finishing season is ‘non-negotiable’

Terry Butcher was coaching in China as recently as December. Photo: Archant

£10m revamp for malt factory given green light

Muntons' biomass plant at their Bridlington site in East Yorkshire. A similar plant has been given the go ahead for its Stowmarket factory. Picture: MUNTONS
Drive 24