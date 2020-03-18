Video

Singer broadcasts live to care homes to ‘bring light in time of darkness’ during coronavirus

A musician is attempting to bring calm in a time of panic by broadcasting live performances to care homes across Suffolk and Essex amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many in the entertainment industry, musician and music therapist Robert Jerome is out of work for the foreseeable future and is choosing to spend his time helping the elderly and more vulnerable.

He is using “music as a therapy” to make the elderly people more comfortable in care homes in Ipswich, Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Chelmsford and even further afield.

The Chelmsford-born musician, 29, usually performs at weddings, care homes, restaurants and does live performances at Westfield Shopping Centre in London, but following the coronavirus outbreak he has no choice but to put these events on hold.

He said: “I had an inkling that I would be out of work for a while and knew that the knock on effect would be huge for me, and every business as a whole.

“But the key priority is to protect the elderly and the vulnerable.

“As much as I praise the idea of social distancing, I know that care home residents are already getting fed up and we aren’t even in lockdown yet.

“I hope my music can bring calm in a time of panic where people don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

So far, Robert has been asked to do a live performance for a care home in Chelmsford – which will be broadcast in their cinema room for residents to enjoy.

“Anything that can make these people feel more comfortable and at ease is amazing,” said Robert. “There really is nothing worse than being contained in a room, but I’m hoping my music does lighten people up and bring some happiness.”

Robert will be streaming his live performances to care homes via his YouTube channel, which you can visit here.

“I really hope this pandemic brings us all together,” added the musician.

“I don’t want to see stupid people panic-buying in shops when there clearly is enough of everything to go around. We are all one after all.”

