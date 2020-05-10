E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:38 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 10 May 2020

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of four more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex as another 178 deaths were announced across England.

Latest government figures show that as of 5pm, May 9 two more people have lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

Another three people, who also had the virus, died at West Suffolk Hospital.

The local figures came as it was announced that 178 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals across England.

Full UK numbers are expected later today however as of yesterday a total of 215,260 had tested positive for Covid-19 across the country and 31,587 have sadly died.

Later this afternoon Prime Minister Boris Johnson will update the nation on coronavirus lockdown measures.

He is also expected to launch a new threat level alert system and has updated the government’s coronavirus slogan to “stay alert” rather than “stay at home”, leading to criticism from some who say the new message in ambiguous.

In total, 290 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 52 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 96 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been two deaths at Clacton Hospital, three deaths at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

