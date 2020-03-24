E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Virtual webinars to help residents with their wellbeing amid virus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:35 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 24 March 2020

The webinars will begin on Thursday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk residents will soon have help with their wellbeing amid the coronavirus crisis through a series of interactive classes ran by experts.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) are to host webinars - virtual seminars - twice a week from Thursday, helping residents with their everyday lives and mental health.

The sessions, which will be held every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Thursday from 10-12pm, will be delivered by the NSFT’s Wellbeing clinicians.

Nesta Reeve, clinical lead for wellbeing services with NSFT, said: “All of us are having to change our lives significantly as a result of COVID-19, with millions now either self-isolating, working from home or unable to go to work – leaving a lot of questions unanswered.

“It is easy to get overwhelmed with the unknown and uncertainty of our future, but what is important now is to stay calm, healthy and to have fun.”

You can access the webinars by clicking here.

