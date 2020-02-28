Two patients from Suffolk cleared of coronavirus - but GP surgery remains closed

Two people from Suffolk suspected of carrying coronavirus have been given the all-clear - but a GP surgery will remain closed until Monday for deep cleaning.

Test results for the two patients, who walked into GP surgeries in Capel St Mary and Bacton this week, were returned today - confirming they do not have the virus.

The Manor Farm Surgery in Bacton was closed on Monday this week and this newspaper understands it will remain closed until Monday next week to allow for cleaning as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Capel St Mary branch of the Constable Country Rural Medical Practice reopened yesterday after a precautionary deep clean.

In a statement on its website, the surgery said it is "regularly dealing with patients with suspected coronavirus".

Previously, two other surgeries in Suffolk were affected by a suspected case of coronavirus, now known as Covid-19, in the past month.

It is understood two other patients from the county have already been tested for the virus, but both returned negative results.

It is also believed that more patients have been quarantined and tested than reported, but have gone into the system though alternative methods.

Last week, Woolpit Health Centre was partially closed after a person with symptoms of the virus attended the surgery.

Two weeks ago, the Swan Surgery in Bury St Edmunds was also temporarily closed, with a patient quarantined before being found not to have the virus.

In north Essex, two patients are also currently being tested for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, both West Mersea Medical Practice and Rowhedge Surgery temporarily closed to allow for deep cleaning.

Two patients have now been quarantined and are currently being tested for the virus, which has been confirmed in 19 instances across the UK so far.

Across the UK, 7,690 people have been tested for the virus.

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu, call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area and follow advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas - a full list can be found on the government's website - including northern Italy, that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.