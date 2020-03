Suffolk pharmacies: The opening times you need to know

Pharmacies are essential shops and are remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of people across Suffolk allowed to leave their homes for any medical reasons Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

All of the pharmacy opening times across Suffolk in one place.

All of Suffolk's pharmacy opening times during the coronavirus outbreak are listed here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN All of Suffolk's pharmacy opening times during the coronavirus outbreak are listed here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While some have neighbours and family that can shop for them during this coronavirus pandemic, and more than 250,000 people will volunteer for the NHS in the coming weeks, it is still important to know where you can access medication locally.

Supermarket pharmacies have not been included in this list as temporary changes to shopping hours have affected opening hours.

See below for the opening times of Suffolk’s pharmacies:

Acer Road Pharmacy, Acer Road, Rendlesham

• Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8.30am-1pm and 1.30-5.30pm

• Tuesday and Friday 8.30am-1pm and 1.30-5pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street, Aldeburgh

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Aqua Pharmacy, Duke Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8am-6.30pm

• Saturday 8am-6pm

• Closed Sunday

Barrow Pharmacy, Barrow Hill surgery, Barrow Hill, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Friday 8am-2pm and 2.30-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-12pm

• Closed Sunday

Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2.15-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Belstead Hills Pharmacy, Sheldrake Drive, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Burlington Pharmacy, Burlington Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Clare Pharmacy, High Street, Clare

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm and 2-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Claydon Pharmacy, Station Road, Claydon

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Combs Ford Pharmacy, Combs Lane, Stowmarket

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Croasdale and Sons, Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Croasdales Chemist, Mount Farm Surgery, Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Cutlers Hill Pharmacy, Bungay Road, Halesworth

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-12.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Day Lewis, Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

• Due to Covid-19 hours may be affected, guaranteed to remain open Monday-Friday 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

Day Lewis, Norwich Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

• Due to Covid-19 hours may be affected, guaranteed to remain open Monday-Friday 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

Day Lewis, Greenways Neighbourhood Centre, Hening Avenue, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

• Due to Covid-19 hours may be affected, guaranteed to remain open Monday-Friday 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

Day Lewis, St Olaves Precinct, Howard Estate, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

• Due to Covid-19 hours may be affected, guaranteed to remain open Monday-Friday 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

Delta Pharmacy, Foxhall Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Eastpoint Pharmacy, Clifton Road, Lowestoft

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-12pm

• Closed Sunday

Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street, Eye

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Tuesday and Thursday 9am-1pm and 2-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

F P Cross, Village Rise Pharmacy, Weston Road, Lowestoft

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Felixstowe Pharmacy, Grove Road, Felixstowe

• Monday-Saturday 7am-10.30pm

• Sunday 10am-5pm

• Due to Covid-19 hours may be affected, guaranteed to remain open Monday-Friday 10am-12pm and 2-6pm

Felixstowe Road Pharmacy, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-12pm

• Closed Sunday

Framlingham Pharmacy, Market Hill, Framlingham

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Gainsborough Pharmacy, Reynlods Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Green Cross Pharmacy, The Street, Bramford

• Monday-Friday 8.45am-1pm and 2-5.45pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Guildhall Pharmacy, Lower Baxter Street, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-7pm

• Saturday 8.30am-6pm

• Sunday 10am-4pm

Hamilton Road Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

• Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Ixworth Pharmacy, Peddars Close, Ixworth

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Kesgrave Pharmacy, Penzance Road, Kesgrave

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Kew Pharmacy, Ellenbrook Green, Ipswich

• Monday-Saturday 9am-8pm

• Sunday 10am-6pm

Lakenheath Pharmacy, High Street, Lakenheath

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Leiston Pharmacy, High Street, Leiston

• Monday-Friday 9am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Lloyds Pharmacy, Orchard Street Surgery, Orchard Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.45am-6.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Lloyds Pharmacy, Hawthorne Drive, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Lloyds Pharmacy, Market Place, Mildenhall

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-5pm

• Closed Sunday

Lloyds Pharmacy, High Street, Mildenhall

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Lloyds Pharmacy, North Street, Sudbury

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

M And M Pharmacy, St Matthews street, Ipswich

• Monday-Saturday 7am-10pm

• Sunday 8am-6pm

Martlesham Pharmacy, The Square, Martlesham Heath

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place, Hadleigh

• Monday-Friday 8am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-6pm

• Sunday 10am-2pm

Nacton Road Pharmacy, Nacton Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road, Needham Market

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Queen Street Pharmacy, Queen Street, Southwold

• Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Rainbow Pharmacy, Norwich Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2.30-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Reydon Pharmacy, Teal Close, Reydon

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Rushmere Pharmacy, Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Saxmundham Pharmacy, High Street, Saxmundham

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-2.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Spring Road Pharmacy, Spring Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Square Pharmacy, Foxhall Road, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Superdrug Pharmacy, North Street, Sudbury

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Superdrug Pharmacy,The Britten Centre, Lowestoft

• Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Superdrug Pharmacy, Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Superdrug Pharmacy, The Guineas Shopping Centre, Newmarket

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Swan Pharmacy, Northgate Street, Bury St Emdunds

• Monday-Friday 8am-10pm

• Saturday-Sunday 8am-11pm

The Vyne, Cattlepens, Station Road, Elmswell

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Thurston Pharmacy, Station Hill, Thurston

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am-1pm and 1.30-5.30pm

• Wednesday and Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Villapharm, The Street, Capel St Mary

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-1pm and 2-6.15pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Vision Pharmacy, Anderson House, Rapier Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 10am-3pm

• Closed Sunday

Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Walton

• Monday-Friday 9am-6.30pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Waterton Pharmacy, Framfield Medical Centre, Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

• Monday-Friday 8am-7.30pm

• Saturday 8am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Welch Pharmacy, St Matthews Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Welch Pharmacy, Westgate Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-5.30pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Welch Pharmacy, Stoke Park Drive, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 8.30am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-12pm

• Closed Sunday

Wellbeing Pharmacy, Chesterfield Drive, Ipswich

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8am-6.30pm

• Wednesday 8am-8pm

• Saturday 8am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Wellbeing Pharmacy, Cox Lane, Ipswich

• Monday 8.45am-5.30pm

• Tuesday-Friday 8.45am-5pm

• Saturday 8.30am-4pm

• Closed Sunday

Wickham Market Pharmacy, High Street, Wickham Market

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-1pm

• Closed Sunday

Woodbridge Pharmacy, Thoroughfare, Woodbridge

• Monday-Friday 9am-6pm

• Saturday 9am-5.30pm

• Closed Sunday

Woodbridge Road Pharmacy, Lacey Street, Ipswich

• Monday-Friday 9am-1pm and 2-6.30pm

• Closed Saturday-Sunday

Woolpit Medical Services, Heath Road, Woolpit

• Monday 7am-7.45pm

• Tuesday-Friday 8am-6.30pm

• Saturday 8am-11pm

• Closed Sunday

There are 22 branches of Boots across Suffolk - to find the opening times for your nearest branch, check the Boots website.

Boots are currently limiting shoppers to one item containing paracetamol per person.