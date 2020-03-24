Quarantine quiz: How much do you remember about Suffolk’s big news stories in 2019?

Those working from home or in self isolation. Can take a few minutes to test themselves our quiz of the day - which is all about what happened in 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

If like many others you are finding ways to keep entertained at home in self-isolation, why not try our big fat quiz of 2019 to see what you can remember.

The beginning of 2020 has been far from normal – so in this quiz we are taking a look back at all the amazing events our county had to offer in 2019 to reminisce on the good times.

There were some real weather extremes last year, ranging from the heatwave in July, when at times Suffolk was the hottest place in the country, to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

One of the undoubted highlights was the four amazing concerts by Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park in August, with around 120,000 fans watching the performances.

There were also many other top events from the Suffolk Show to Latitude, where Liam Gallagher performed a secret set.

How much can you remember about what happened in Suffolk last year? Try our quiz and find out.