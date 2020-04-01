Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed

Stone Lodge Academy has been closed due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Some schools in Suffolk have already closed due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Government announced on Wednesday that schools would be closed to the vast majority of pupils from the end of Friday.

Several schools have reported possible contact with coronavirus and then closed for several days in order to clean the school.

Read on for a full list of closures in Suffolk today:

• Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy - Open only to vulnerable students and those who are struggling with childcare.

• Pakefield School - Closed until further notice.

• Forest Academy – Brandon: The main school is open, however the school’s nursery will close today until the end of the Easter holidays.

• Carlton Colville Primary School - School will remain closed.

• Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy - Closed until further notice.

• Crawfords CEVCP School - Closed until further notice.

• One College - The school will partly open on Thursday 19 and Friday March 20. It will be open for students on level 2 & 3 motor vehicle course due to scheduled exams, associated training will continue to run.

• Stowmarket High School - The school will be open for years 7,8 and 11, however, it will be closed to years 9 and 10 from due to staff shortages.

• Barnby and North Cove Primary School - All reception to year 6 pupils will be provided a place at Glebeland primary from Thursday, March 19 as the Barnby and North Cove school building will be closed. The school’s nursery will also be closed until further notice.

• Hillside Special School - Closed until further notice.

READ MORE: All schools across UK will close from Friday

• King Edward VI CEVC Upper School - The school will be open for years 10, 11 and 13, however, it will be closed to years 7 to 9

Elveden Church of England Primary Academy - The school will be open as normal for pupils in years 1 to 6, however, it will be closed for Reception children.

You may also want to watch:

• Forest Academy - The school is open as normal for Years 1 to 6, however it will be closed for reception children until Friday 20th March. The school’s nursery closed until the end of the Easter holidays.

• Grove Primary School -The school is closed from Thursday 19th March until after the Easter holidays due to staffing shortages.

• Holbrook Academy -The Academy is open for students in Years 7, 8 and 11. In addition, those children who do not have safe and adequate supervision must attend school and children whose families are working in essential services (i.e. NHS), in all year groups, can continue to attend school.

Students in Year 10, not on work experience placements, and Year 9 are to stay at home.

•Ixworth Church of England Primary School - Ixworth Nursery will be closed for 14 days from 18th March - 1st April 2020 due to a lack of staff. The Primary School will remain open.

• Ranelagh Primary School - The school is open as normal for pupils in Years 1 to 6, however, it will be closed to Nursery and Reception children until Friday, March 27.

• Samuel Ward Academy - The school will be partially closed from Wednesday 18th - Friday 20th March. Please see the school website for information.

• Stradbroke High School - The school will be partially closed from until Friday March 20 and will only be open to pupils in Years 7 & 11.

• Warren School - The school will be closed from Wednesday, March 18 until the Easter holidays.

• Chalk Hill (formerly Hampden House PRU) -The school will be closed on Wednesday 18 March until further notice.

• Stone Lodge Academy - The school will be closed until further notice.

• Priory School - The school will be closed until further notice.

• Westwood Primary School - The school will be closed until after the Easter holidays due to staffing shortages.

• Clements Primary Academy - The school will be closed until Thursday March 19. The school will review closure from then on.

• Riverwalk School - Remains closed.

• SET Saxmundham School - School remains closed.

• Westgate CP School - The main school is open, nursery is closed.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.