WATCH: ‘Every little thing is gonna be alright’ - school’s heartwarming message to students

PUBLISHED: 11:43 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 08 May 2020

Stonham Aspal CEVA Primary School staff have shared the video Picture: STONHAM ASPAL CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Stonham Aspal CEVA Primary School staff have shared the video Picture: STONHAM ASPAL CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Teachers at a Suffolk school have said ‘every little thing is gonna be alright’ by creating a video of them singing along to a famous Bob Marley track.

Stonham Aspal CEVA Primary School is currently only open to children of key workers, with only a handful of pupils attending during the lockdown.

But staff have sent a heart-warming message of support to their students - to the theme of ‘Three Little Birds’ by Jamaican singer Bob Marley.

Headteacher Sharon Waldron said: “These are very challenging times for the whole country and for our school. We are a very close community where all the staff know all of the children.

“Not seeing our children and for them not to see us has been really difficult. “We started talking about what else we could do, and having seen a few other ideas from other schools we jumped at the chance to make this positive connection with our community.

“The key message is that we want our children to stay safe, be positive about what there is to look forward to and try not to worry.”

Topic Tags:

